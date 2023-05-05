Amit Shah Cancels Karnataka Poll Campaign Amid Manipur Violence: Report

Amit Shah is closely monitoring the situation in Manipur. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled all his programmes for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka in the wake of clashes reported in parts of Manipur, sources said.

According to the sources, Mr Shah who is closely monitoring the situation in Manipur, is expected to continue to hold meetings with authorities in the state, about the prevailing scene and measures being taken to restore normalcy.

On Thursday, Mr Shah called off all his election meetings, and held multiple meetings via video conferencing and also spoke to chief ministers of the northeastern states on the law and order situation.

"The Union Home Minister Shah held discussion late at night with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other top officials in view of the situation in state," sources added.

On Thursday, Mr Shah held two meetings via video-conferencing and spoke with the Chief Ministers of Manipur and neighbouring states, including Assam, Nagaland, and Mizoram in view of the situation in Manipur.

Moreover, to keep the situation in control, the central paramilitary forces were rushed to Manipur.

According to sources, there was a speculation that Mr Shah could visit the violence-hit state, but the speculations were turned down by the party leaders, who said that as of now, he will be monitoring the situation from Delhi.

Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur and flag marches were also taken out to keep the situation under control.

Violence broke out on May 3, during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur to protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe category.

This prompted the state government to issue prohibitory order and suspend internet services across the state for five days. Along with a ban on gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

The Army asked people to be careful about rumours and fake videos. "Fake videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of an attack on Assam Rifles post being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only," the Spear Corps, Indian Army said in a tweet.

A day after this, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called an urgent meeting to ensure the safety of students from the state after violence was reported in Manipur.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)