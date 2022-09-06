Amit Shah, BJP Chief Hold 2024 Action Plan Key Meet With Central Ministers

BJP meet: The strategy on each seat will be based on their ground-level info, sources said.

The BJP has started drawing up a roadmap for the 2024 general elections amid hectic activity in the opposition camp. A mega meeting of the top leaders were held at the BJP headquarters in Delhi today -- the target was the 144 seats the party missed in 2019 by narrow margins. Sources said the party is hopeful that a proper groundwork on these seats will help boost its numbers in the next election.

The BJP had won 303 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 -- the first time in decades a party got majority on its own. But more than 100 seats were won by the opposition, of which the Congress got the maximum -- 53 seats.

Sources said party chief JP Nadda and its chief strategist Amit Shah, who led the meeting, had tasked each of the attending ministers with focussing on three to four seats.

Over the last few months, the ministers paid multiple visits to the constituencies, recced the ground and provided feedback. The ministers, sources said, have been asked to file their feedback into a portal called "Saral", where one has to fill in the minutest details, including beneficiaries for social schemes.

The strategy on each seat will be based on their ground-level info, sources said, and this includes details for the state polls too.

The ministers were also asked to help strengthen the party organisation at the grassroot-level. This and the other feedback will help the party to devise a proper booth strengthening strategy, sources said.

Today's session was meant to review all the information that has been gathered, sources said.

The BJP push for 2024 coincides with much action in the opposition camp as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came to Delhi to brush up his contacts with the leaders of the Congress and other parties.

He has already met Congress's Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Left leaders. He is also slated to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar.