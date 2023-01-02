Amit Shah Asks Top Cop To Probe Case Of Woman Dragged Under Car In Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken note of the shocking case of the Delhi woman who died after being dragged by a car for over an hour on New Year's morning. The investigation has been handed to senior Delhi Police officer Shalini Singh and a report has to be submitted to the Union Home Ministry as soon as possible, sources said.

Anjali Singh, 20. was dragged through the roads for 13 km after the car apparently hit her scooty. Her body got tangled in the undercarriage, which, the occupants claim they had not noticed.

Five men -- one of them allegedly a BJP leader -- have been arrested. But the woman's family has alleged that she was sexually assaulted, which the police have denied.

Reports of the postmortem and the alcohol test on the occupants of the car, are awaited.

The accident took place a few hours after midnight, when, according to the Delhi Police, the city was under the watchful eyes of around 2,000 policemen. Extra personnel were posted to maintain law and order on New Year's eve. Still, the car had dragged the woman's body for over an hour across 10-12 km, unchecked by any policeman.

An eyewitness said he had called the Police Control Room, but the police did not react.

"I told the PCR (Police Control Room) vans and pointed at the car, but they didn't even try to catch it," Deepak Dahiya, a local confectioner who saw the incident and gave chase to the car, told NDTV.