Amid China Row, Centre Says May Blacklist Some Telecom Equipment Vendors

Amid tension with China, the government today said it may blacklist certain telecom equipment vendors and designate companies as "India Trusted Source".

The telecom sector may soon have a list of companies from where firms can buy products and service.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security to "enhance security of telecom sector" by designating a trusted source, said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"So there's a trusted source and there's a not trusted source," the minister said.

The decision comes days after the government banned several Chinese mobile apps for activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The apps were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said today.

The move was based on "comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs," said a government statement.