Amid Restrictions, J&K Minister Tries To Visit Martyrs' Graveyard In Burqa

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo on Monday tried to visit the martyrs' graveyard but was stopped by security forces and barricading around the graves, she claimed. In a video posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Itoo is seen in a burqa, wanting to visit the graveyard. Accompanying her is Sabiya Qadri from the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC). In the video, at least two security officers are seen guarding the graves.

Sharing a short clip on social media, Minister for School Education, Health and Medical Education, and Social Welfare, Itoo wrote: "I tried to visit the Mazar-e-Shuhada at 4:30 am today to pay my humble tributes to our martyrs of 13th July. However, due to the heavy deployment of security forces and extensive barbed-wire barricading around the graves, I was prevented from entering."

All roads leading to the martyrs graveyard in downtown Srinagar have been sealed amid a massive security deployment in the city. Police have said the cemetery is a no-go area today.

"Physical barriers cannot prevent us from honouring the supreme sacrifices of our martyrs. Their memory, courage, and legacy will forever remain alive in our hearts. We will continue to pay our tributes with dignity and unwavering respect," Itoo added.

Traditionally, July 13 used to be a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir and an official function would take place to pay homage to the martyrs of 1931 who had risen against Dogra Maharaja under British Raj. However, ever since the abrogation of Article 370, ending J&K's special status in 2019, July 13 has been deleted a public holiday and instead of a gun salute to the martyrs by police, the area is sealed and no official or unofficial function is allowed on this day.

On Sunday, Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said that they have been put under house arrest ahead of martyrs day. While, police did not deny restrictions around her home yesterday, but they did claim that no political leader has been detained or put under the house arrest.

"No leader has been put under house arrest today. But the area at Naqashband sahib (Martyrs graveyard) is a no-go zone. We have been put restrictions in the area and no one will be allowed to visit there today," said VK Birdi, Inspector General of Police.

Remembering July 13, 1931

July 13 marks a significant day in the history of Kashmir as 22 civilians were killed in a police firing outside the Central jail in Srinagar while protesting against Dogra ruler Hari Singh under British Raj. The protesters were supporters of Abdul Qadeer, who was held in the Srinagar jail and had called on Kashmiris to rise against Hari Singh.

This triggered massive protests and forced Maharaja and the British Raj to constitute two separate commissions to look into the grievances of the Muslim community in the Valley and eventually gave some political rights to people. In 1934, first Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir were held. These polls marked the beginning of the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir after centuries of autocratic rule, even as Maharaja retained sweeping powers on key matters.

What Has Changed Since 2019

Until 2019, a gun salute along with floral tributes were offered at the Martyrs' Graveyard on July 13 every year. Political leaders would pay tributes and hold public meetings in memory of those killed in 1931. But ever since the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked in 2019 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union territories, the administration has prohibited any function at the Martyrs' graveyard.

Since 2020, July 13 and also December 5 - birth anniversary of former Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister and Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah - have been dropped as official holidays. Instead, the birth anniversary of Dogra ruler Hari Singh is now a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last year, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was put under house arrest on July 13. On July 14, he visited the graveyard amid a showdown with police after he scaled the wall of graveyard and paid homage to the martyrs of 1931.

Omar Abdullah had equated the July 13 with Jalianwala Bagh and slammed those who are projecting "heroes who fought against British rule as villains only because they were Muslims."

BJP and some Kashmiri pandit groups have often termed July 13 as a "black day". They have been strongly supporting Maharajas rule and classifying the protesters who were killed on July 13, 1931 as "traitors".