Amid Prohibitory Orders, Bomb Attack In Bengal's Kankinara

Kankinara saw political violence during elections. (File)

Amid prohibitory orders and additional police reinforcement in North 24 Parganas district's Kankinara in West Bengal, two unidentified men today threw a crude bomb in the area and escaped.

Eyewitnesses saw two bike-borne men throwing a crude bomb before they escaped.

Shops in the area remained shut while tension prevailed in the area. Locals complained that there were hardly any police picketing last night despite the government's intervention.

On Thursday, violence erupted in Kankinara leaving two dead and several injured as the police opened fire.

The violence erupted on a day when the new Bhatpara police station was scheduled to be inaugurated by the DGP. However, due to the clashes, he returned midway and rushed to the state Secretariat, Nabanna, where the government had called an urgent meeting to tackle the violence.

"Section 144 (of the Criminal Procedure Code) has been imposed in areas under Bhatpara, Jagaddal police station and adjoining places. All efforts are being made to restore normalcy in the area," Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay had said.