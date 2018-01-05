Amid Political Hype, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan To Share Dais In Malaysia Rajinikanth will board a flight to Malaysia tonight and Haasan, who is now in America, is expected to reach there tomorrow, film industry sources said.

Amid hype over their political entry, top actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are likely to share the dais in Malaysia for a fundraising event.



Rajinikanth will board a flight to Malaysia tonight and Mr Haasan, who is now in America, is expected to reach there tomorrow, film industry sources said.



While Rajinikanth has already announced his decision to enter politics,Mr Haasan has given strong indications of his entry into politics though its contours were not known yet.



The event is for raising funds for construction of a new building for the 'Nadigar Sangam' in Chennai, known officially as the South Indian Film Artistes Association.



The two-day event beginning tomorrow will start with a curtain-raiser featuring several shows followed by other events like a 'star-cricket,' the sources added.



Besides the top two actors of the Tamil film industry, over 200 others, including artistes and music directors, are travelling to Malaysia by a special flight.



Rajinikanth, who called on DMK patriarch Karunanidhi yesterday, today met yesteryear politician, filmmaker and former AIADMK minister R M Veerappan today.



