Amid "Padmaavat" Protests, Chittor Fort Shuts Down For 2nd Time In History Thousands of women Rajput protesters have threatened "Jauhar" or self-immolation at the fort if "Padmaavat" is screened in the state.

"Padmaavat" protests: The iconic fort was sealed after Karni Sena tried to enter it last night Rajput women have threatened "Jauhar" or self-immolation at Chittor fort In Rajasthan, many distributors hinted they will not screen "Padmaavat"



The Chittor Fort, the magnificent 7th century setting of the Padmavati legend, has been shut down, for the second time in its centuries-old history, amid fierce protests.



The 7th century fort, a UNESCO heritage site, was sealed after the Karni Sena - which has led the protests - tried to enter it last night.



Thousands of women Rajput protesters have threatened "Jauhar" or self-immolation at the fort if the film is screened in the state. Queen Padmini, according to legend, committed "Jauhar" or jumped into the fire at the Chittor Fort, preferring death to dishonor as Sultan Alauddin Khilji tried to capture her.



The Supreme Court yesterday ordered Rajasthan to screen the film and rejected its final appeal to ban it in the state over law and order trouble.



Rajasthan and three other states, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, had refused to screen the film even after the censor board's green signal earlier this month.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali's extravagant costume drama stars Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as king Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, who leads an invasion to try to capture the queen.



A year ago, members of the Karni Sena attacked the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and vandalised the set during filming in Rajasthan. They alleged that the film showed a romance between Queen Padmini and Khilji, which the makers have emphatically denied.



Earlier this month, the censor board cleared the film with tweaks that included changing the title from "Padmavati" to "Padmaavat".



