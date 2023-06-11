Amid Mega AAP Rally Against Centre, BJP's Strategic Poster Attack

AAP has claimed today's rally is expected to pull in over one lakh participants.

Amid the Aam Aadmi Party's massive rally against the Centre's ordinance on services in Delhi at Ramlila Maidan, the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a 'poster attack' on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, both online and offline.

The official account of the BJP this morning tweeted a poster, based on the poster of a recent movie 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', taking a jibe at the AAP chief.

"Just one guy is enough

to destroy delhi

- Name is Kejriwal," BJP tweeted in Hindi.

Several placards have also been strategically placed on Delhi's roads next to AAP posters on the rally. "Mega rally against the dictatorship of the Centre," the AAP poster reads. "Rs 45 crore for Kejriwal's house renovation. Please answer. This money is from my taxes," the bigger BJP placard right next to it reads.

Another BJP placard in Delhi reads, "Mr Kejriwal, we also want to see the AAP's palace worth Rs 45 crore."

The taunts refer to BJP's charge that Arvind Kejriwal lives in opulence like Iraq's Saddam Hussein and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Presenting pictures and videos of the Delhi Chief Minister's renovated home, BJP has alleged Mr Kejriwal had spent Rs 45 crore on renovating the official residence. It bombarded social media with visuals of a two-storey bungalow with white columns, marble floors, fancy lighting, and automatic doors.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back, saying the BJP was trying to divert attention from real issues by raising this matter.

AAP has claimed today's rally is expected to pull in over one lakh participants, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Elaborate security measures involving paramilitary forces and the local police force have been put in place.