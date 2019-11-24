Amid Maharashtra Turmoil, Key Sharad Pawar Aide Missing In Action: Report

Sharad Pawar has been more dependent for negotiations on Praful Patel

Amid hectic political manoeuvring in Mumbai by NCP's Ajit Pawar and the party chief Sharad Pawar, a key person missing in action is close Sharad Pawar aide Praful Patel, sources said.

Mr Patel's Twitter account has been silent for the last two days as he tweeted on Friday about football but nothing after that on the rebellion of Ajit Pawar.

Three attempts to persuade Ajit Pawar have proved futile - two on Saturday when Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif met him and one on Sunday when Jayant Patil was sent to him by Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar has been more dependent for negotiations on former Union Minister Patel who is also facing probe in an alleged Air India scam.

A source in the NCP said Mr Patel has kept a low profile because of the investigation. While another person, who asked not to be named, said that when Sharad Pawar has taken over all operations himself then where is the need for anybody else.

However, some in the party say Mr Patel had some inkling of the revolt brewing but did not inform the party in time.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik earlier said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadvanis should resign instead of pushing for a floor test.

Mr Malik said as far as the MLAs are concerned, five were not in contact. "Two of them have returned. Third MLA has sent his message through video. All our MLAs will return back by this evening."

Mr Malik alleged that the Maharashtra government does not have support of enough MLAs. "We want Devendra ji to resign. If he does not resign, we will certainly defeat the government in Assembly and form a new government."

"The current state government is in a minority. Fadnavis will not be able to prove majority on the floor of the House. We demand him that he give his resignation," Mr Malik said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.