Amid Lockdown, J&K Administration Prepares For Friday Prayers

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made arrangements to ensure "smooth and peaceful" Friday prayers amid a lockdown after the center's move to scrap special status to the state.

Restrictions on gatherings have been put in place in many parts of the state following the central government's move in which it bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

"There would be adequate security arrangements in place to ensure that Friday prayers take place in a smooth and peaceful manner," a senior officer told NDTV.

Security officers posted in various zones-- Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Kargil-- have been directed to help people in performing their religious duty, sources say.

"If Friday prayers are carried out violence-free, then communication lines would be restored in a phased manner," another senior officer said.

Restrictions have been completely lifted in Kathua but are still in place in some regions in Samba and Jammu.

In Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts, restrictions continue after some tension was reported in some pockets.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who was seen chatting with locals on a video recently, is still in the valley and is conducting meetings with various agencies, sources say.

"Give top priority to people's concerns and seek support of the locals to ensure there are no untoward incidents," he told officers in one such meeting.

In another security meeting chaired by Mr Doval, the decision to shift as many as 25 stone-throwers to a jail in Uttar Pradesh was taken. "The ones who have been shifted are the mischievous lot and could have created trouble in jail. They all have been shifted to Agra," a senior police officer said.

Mr Doval also reviewed arrangements for allowing people to celebrate Eid-Ul-Azha next week. "State administration has been making assessments and taking calls wisely," Minister of State (Home) GK Reddy told NDTV.

