Amid Improving Situation In Shillong, An Appeal For Peace By Meghalaya Governor No violent incident has been reported in Shillong since Tuesday.

The situation in Shillong showed signs of improvement for the second day today even as Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad asked the people to help maintain peace in the state.



No violent incident was reported since Tuesday from affected areas of the state capital, East Khasi Hills district Deputy Commissioner P S Dkhar told PTI.



In a statement, the governor said events of the past week had caused a lot of concern to peace-loving citizens of the state and appealed to them to support the government in its effort to maintain peace.



"Disruption of normal life due to violence dents the image of a peaceful state like ours and will have a negative impact on the state's economy, especially during the peak tourist season," he said.



Mr Prasad also urged people to beware fake news, deliberately circulated by unscrupulous people.



Mr Dkhar said most of the shops were open and curfew in the affected areas had been relaxed from 7 am to 12 noon. He added that at night, curfew timings had also changed.



Tuesday night, The Army conducted another flag march in the affected areas and two columns is on standby, defence spokesperson Ratnakar Singh said.



Meanwhile, Minority Commission Member Manjit Rai met senior police and civil officials where he was briefed on the situation today.



Mr Rai said the report will be tabled before the Commission tomorrow.



The Commission member also paid a visit to a gurudwara in the Punjabi Lane and is likely to meet Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma later.



The hill town has been in the grip of violence since May 29 following a fight between Sikh residents in Shillong's Punjabi Lane area, and Khasi drivers of state-run buses.



Over 10 people, including policemen and CRPF personnel, were injured in the clashes.



The BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government has formed a committee, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, to find a permanent solution to the issue of relocation of the sweeper colony, inhabited by Punjabis, where an incident of assault, fanned by fake news on social media, sparked clashes last week.





