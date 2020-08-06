Amid Heavy Rains BS Yediyurappa Says, 'Will Release More Funds If Needed'

BS Yediyurappa has asked the state chief secretary to take necessary steps in view of rising rainfall

The Karnataka government will release more funds if needed amid the incessant rainfall across the state.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday directed the district in-charge ministers to take appropriate precautions in the face of increasing rainfall across the state.

The Chief Minister has also instructed district incharge ministers not to leave the constituency MLAs and officials and visit instructed to visit affected areas. He has been instructed to take other measures, including the distribution of relief on the spot, read the CMO statement.

"Already, Rs 50 crore has been released and if necessary, more money will be released by the Chief Ministers," it added.

On Wednesday, Mr Yediyurappa asked the state chief secretary to take necessary steps in view of the rising rainfall in the state and gave instructions for releasing Rs 50 crore for emergencies.

Heavy monsoon rains in Karnataka caused landslides near Mudigere in the Chikmagalur district while different parts of the Kodagu district faced severe waterlogging and flood-like situations due to incessant heavy rainfall.

The Central Water Commission on Thursday said, "River Cauvery at Kudige in Kodagu district, Karnataka has crossed the danger level and is rising."

A red alert has been issued in several districts in Karnataka due to heavy rainfall in the state since the last two-three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

"Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan, due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days," CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru said.

