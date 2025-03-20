Amid Criticism Over Hosting Miss World, Revanth Reddy's Formula E Retort

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in face of BJP attack over the decision to hold the 72nd Miss World pageant in the state, struck back with references to the alleged corruption in the Formula E race hosted by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government.

"In Formula E case, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao misused government funds. Don't know what problem he has with Miss World competition," Mr Reddy said.

A corruption case was lodged against Mr Rao - former minister and leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi - last year in connection with alleged irregularities in the Formula E car race in Hyderabad. He has been accused of misusing government funds and his authority as the Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister.

A Miss World pageant in Hyderabad will generate tourism and lead to revenue for hotels and transport industry, the Chief Minister said, pointing out that people from 140 nations will stay in Hyderabad for nearly a month.

The Chief Minister said black money is being pumped into social media by political opponents "for mudslinging this government".

The announcement of Telangana's hosting of Miss World 2025 has sparked massive criticism. The opposition parties have questioned the government's financial priorities and whether public funds should be allocated to an international beauty pageant.

The government has said it would involve pay for only half the event's cost, amounting to approximately Rs 27 crore, and not the 200 crore figure bandied about by the Opposition. This too, it said, will come from sponsorships.

The government is hoping that high profile event put Hyderabad - known so far for its IT industry -- on the global tourism map, showcasing its infrastructure, roads and the airport.

The Miss World event will begin on May 7, with the opening and closing ceremonies, including the grand finale, taking place in Hyderabad on May 31. Several of the participants, including the reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszkova, are already in Telangana and have participated in the pre-launch event.