Amid Covid Surge, Tamil Nadu Extends Partial Lockdown Till April-End

Over the last 24 hours, 2342 people have tested positive in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has extended its ongoing partial lockdown till April 30, during which Covid containment measures will be intensified and safety measures -- including mask usage and social distancing -- will be strictly enforced. International air travel prohibition will continue except for permitted purposes.

Tamil Nadu is one of the states where the Covid numbers are showing an upward trajectory. Given the ongoing assembly elections in the state, the authorities are concerned about a further spike in numbers. No fresh restrictions, however, have been been imposed on campaigning.

Over the last 24 hours, 2,342 people have tested positive in the state and 16 people have died. State capital Chennai has logged 874 fresh cases. This is the fourth straight day when the daily surge has stayed above 2000. The number of active cases is 14,846.

Overall, the state has recorded 8,84,094 positive cases and 12,700 fatalities.

In February, the state government had announced fresh containment measures under which work places, shops, markets, industrial and commercial establishments were asked to stagger work hours. Containment zones were demarcated at micro level and the police and local authorities were asked to enforce containment measures and crack down on violators.

Today, the government said test, track and treat protocol will be effectively enforced.

The lockdown extension comes as the Centre requesting the states to take strict measures to contain the emerging second wave of the disease.

Yesterday, the Centre wrote to the states, asking for saturation vaccination for priority age groups in districts that are reporting a surge in cases.

"Trends show the virus is still very active… just when we think we can control it, it sparks back," VK Paul, chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration, said yesterday.