Amid Citizenship Row, PM Says BJP Will Always Protect Interests Of Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Assam in a tweet for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in elections to three tribal autonomous councils.

All India | | Updated: January 29, 2019 10:38 IST
BJP is fully committed towards the development and prosperity of Assam, PM Modi said. (File)


New Delhi: 

As the BJP faces heat over the Citizenship Bill in the northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that his party will always protect the interests of Assam.

The prime minister thanked the people of Assam in a tweet for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in elections to three tribal autonomous councils.

"Gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Assam for the strong support to @BJP4Assam in polls to three Tribal Autonomous Councils in the state. The @BJP4India is fully committed towards the development and prosperity of Assam," he said.

The BJP has won several seats in the autonomous council polls.

PM Modi said the government will "always protect the interests of the state."

"Several initiatives of the central and Assam government have contributed towards transforming lives of the citizens of Assam," he wrote.

Several BJP allies in the northeast will meet in Guwahati today against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
 

