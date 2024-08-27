Amid Chaos, Assam Tables Bill To Register Muslim Marriages, Divorces

The introduction of the Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorce bill in the Assam assembly today was accompanied by massive protests by the Opposition parties. The bill -- pitched as a key measure towards having a Uniform Civil Code -- has been criticised by the Congress as a "hurried" measure.

The new legislation will make registration of marriages and divorces among Muslims compulsory. So far, this has been the provenance of the local religious leaders of the Muslims -- Mullahs -- and Qazis, the judges.

Currently, registering marriages and divorces with the government is entirely voluntary. So the registration mechanism is too informal, which provides scope for non-compliance, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

The new law will make the registration of Muslim marriages and divorce compulsory.

The new law will also not allow registration of a marriage if the bride and the groom have not reached the legal age of 18 and 21. This will help curb child marriages in the state, said Mr Sarma.

The bill to repeal the current law has already been tabled and both now have to be passed by the assembly.

With Uttarakhand becoming the first state to pass a UCC law earlier this month, Assam has been hinting at bringing a similar law.

The opposition parties had criticised the decision, terming it "discriminatory against the Muslims" brought in to polarise the voters in an election year.

Mr Sarma also said his government will bring a law about marriages in April.

If one wishes to get married, they will have to notify the government six months in advance. This will also include interfaith marriages.