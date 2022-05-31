Amid Centre Vs AAP On Delhi Minister's Arrest, A Look At Other Cases

Satyendar Jain's arrest has led to another round of AAP vs centre row

The latest flashpoint between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and the centre involves the arrest of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his colleagues have alleged the Union government is using central agencies to harass them.

Mr Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia has alleged Mr Jain was arrested with an eye on the Himachal Pradesh election, to be held later this year, as the AAP leader was the in-charge of the hill state.

This is not the first time that the centre and any opposition party have traded allegations and denial over the use of central agencies by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government to pinprick rivals.

Below are two lists of Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases against opposition leaders:

The opposition parties have often accused the Union government of using central agencies to harass them

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain is the latest opposition leader to face Enforcement Directorate action

The BJP today demanded Mr Kejriwal's resignation over the arrest of his minister. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia rejected the AAP's allegation of "political vendetta" and that Mr Jain's arrest was linked to upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections.

"The allegations of money laundering against Jain are serious," Mr Bhatia said, adding Mr Jain has not got relief from any court. "The lack of action against him (Mr Jain) by Arvind Kejriwal shows that he not only condones corruption but is also involved in it," the BJP spokesperson said.