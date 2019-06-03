"Beautiful Solution," Tweets AR Rahman After Centre Tweaks Education Draft: Live Updates

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar posted identical messages on Twitter, assuring that the draft will be reviewed before implementation.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 03, 2019 12:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Beautiful Solution,' Tweets AR Rahman After Centre Tweaks Education Draft: Live Updates

Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted after protests on National Education Policy Draft. (File)

Amid protests over the draft version of the National Education Policy 2019, the NDA-ruled government at the centre has tweaked the draft. The centre had clarified on Sunday that Hindi will not be thrust upon any state. The centre's education plan is seen by many in the southern states as an attempt to impose Hindi on school students.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar posted identical messages on Twitter, assuring that the draft will be reviewed before implementation. Both the ministers are from Tamil Nadu - the state which has been loudest in its objections - and their tweets were in Tamil.

Raj Thackeray's party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has also spoken against the education plan. The official Twitter handle of MNS, quoted state leader and spokesperson Anil Shidore saying: "Hindi is not our mother tongue, do not enforce it on us and incite us.". 

Here are the live updates on draft of National Education Policy 2019:


Jun 03, 2019
12:23 (IST)
Oscar winning singer AR Rahman reacted to the tweaked education policy and said:  "The beautiful solution 'Hindi is not compulsory in the Tamil ... edited draft!'", he tweeted.
Jun 03, 2019
11:53 (IST)
DMK On Centre's Education Policy Draft
Earlier this morning,  DMK lawmakers had adopted a strong resolution against the education policy draft. Here's what the resolution read: 

  • "3 language policy draft a trial balloon on Tamils"
  • "Don't play with feelings of Tamils"
  • "DMK will strongly oppose any threat to two language formula in Tamil Nadu"
  • "DMK hopes centre will not decide on anything without hearing people's views in a multi- lingual and multi-cultural country"
Jun 03, 2019
11:48 (IST)
 In the new draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019, students have the choice of changing any language they want to. Any reference to Hindi has been removed.

"In keeping with the principle of flexibility, students who wish to change one or more of the three languages they are studying may do so in Grade 6 or Grade 7, so long as they are able to still demonstrate proficiency in three languages...," says the revised draft. Read here
Jun 03, 2019
11:17 (IST)
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also defended the government on Friday, asking people to study, analyse and debate the draft policy and not draw hasty conclusions.

No more content

Trending

National Education PolicyAnti-Hindi Uproar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................