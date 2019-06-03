'Beautiful Solution,' Tweets AR Rahman After Centre Tweaks Education Draft: Live Updates

Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted after protests on National Education Policy Draft. (File)

Amid protests over the draft version of the National Education Policy 2019, the NDA-ruled government at the centre has tweaked the draft. The centre had clarified on Sunday that Hindi will not be thrust upon any state. The centre's education plan is seen by many in the southern states as an attempt to impose Hindi on school students.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar posted identical messages on Twitter, assuring that the draft will be reviewed before implementation. Both the ministers are from Tamil Nadu - the state which has been loudest in its objections - and their tweets were in Tamil.

Raj Thackeray's party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has also spoken against the education plan. The official Twitter handle of MNS, quoted state leader and spokesperson Anil Shidore saying: "Hindi is not our mother tongue, do not enforce it on us and incite us.".

