Amid 'Agnipath' Protests, Industrialist Anand Mahindra Makes An Offer

Mr Mahindra said there's "potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector".

Amid widespread protests against the centre's new military recruitment scheme, 'Agnipath', industrialist Anand Mahindra has said he is saddened by the violence and stressed that the discipline and skills of Agniveers would make them "eminently employable".

Mr Mahindra has also said that the business group would like the opportunity to recruit people trained under the scheme.

"Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people," Mr Mahindra tweeted.

When a user asked him what positions Mahindra will hire Agniveers in, the industrialist responded, "Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management."

Massive protests have broken out across the country after the centre announced the new scheme under which youngsters in the 17.5 to 21 years age group will be recruited for four years.

After four years, 75 per cent of the recruits will be let go off with a sum of about Rs 12 lakh but no pension benefits. The 25 per cent of recruits retained will go on to serve a 15-year tenure.

While veterans have argued that the four-year term may make soldiers risk averse, protesters have cited uncertainty on what they would do after the tenure ends.

The centre has now made several assurances, including preference to Agniveers in paramilitary forces and government positions.

Despite the protests, the centre has ruled out any plan to roll back the scheme.