Amid 'Agnipath' Protests, Asaduddin Owaisi Has A Bulldozer Question

Asaduddin Owaisi said Nupur Sharma, who was suspended by the BJP, will soon be made a "big leader"

Taking a swipe at the centre amid violent protests against the new military recruitment plan 'Agnipath', Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked how many protesters' homes will be razed by bulldozers now.

Mr Owaisi, who leads the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), made the remark against the backdrop of the action against those accused of engineering protests over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad last month.

"They (youngsters) are on the streets due to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's wrong decision. How many (protesters') homes will be razed by bulldozers? We don't want you to demolish anyone's home," he said.

Mr Owaisi quoted a senior police officer of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, saying that the protesters are like children and need to be counselled.

"I want to ask him, aren't Muslims your children? We are also this country's children. You talk to us, you should have spoken to us last Friday," the Hyderabad MP said.

Protests against the remarks on the Prophet had broken out in several parts of the country after Friday prayers.

Mr Owaisi went on to refer to the demolition of the home of Javed Mohammed -- the main accused in the violence in Prayagraj during the protests. Javed Mohammed is the father of JNU student leader Afrin Fatima.

"Afrin Fatima's home was demolished. Why? Because his father took part in a demonstration. Principle of natural justice is the part of the Constitution's basic framework. The court can punish him, not his wife and daughter. Is this your justice," he asked.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Mr Owaisi said Nupur Sharma, who was suspended by the party over her remarks on the Prophet, will soon be made a "big leader" and may even be nominated as the party's Delhi Chief Minister candidate.

"Nupur Sharma should be arrested and action should be taken against her according to the law of India. We wanted action as per the Constitution. I know that Nupur Sharma will be made big leader in the coming six-seven months. It is also possible that Nupur Sharma will be made the Delhi CM candidate," he said.

"This is the reality of our nation. The more you abuse Muslims, the higher post you will find," he said.