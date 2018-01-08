Amid Anger Over Aadhaar Case, Court Backs Freedom of Expression: 10 Facts

Aadhaar was set up to be a form of digital identification for all residents.

New Delhi: As the police case against journalists who exposed the gaps in security network of the world's largest biometric system, Aadhaar, triggered outrage, the government today said it was "committed" to the freedom of the Press. Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted to say the FIR is against unknown persons and the journalists and the biometric authority UIDAI have been asked to help the police. The Supreme Court which is hearing a petition challenging the validity of Aadhaar, meanwhile, made it clear that politicians should "allow freedom of expression" during the hearing on another case.