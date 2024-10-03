Teacher, Wife And 2 Children Shot Dead At Their Home In UP

A family of four - a government school teacher, his wife and two children - were shot dead at their rented home in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Thursday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath, promising strict action against culprits, has asked his officers to be at the crime site.

The assailants barged into the home on the Bhavani Nagar roundabout in the city and shot dead 35-year-old Sunil Kumar along with his wife and two daughters.

It is not clear at the moment what was the provocation or how the men barged into the home.

"Unknown persons entered the home and shot dead the teacher, his wife and his two daughters (aged 5 and 2). It does not appear to be a case of robbery. The school teacher had filed a case against some Chandan Verma around August 18 in connection with commission of offences under the SC/ST Act. We are investigating if that is a possible reason for this," said Anup Singh, a senior police officer.

All four victims were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The cops are at the crime scene.

(With input from Arun Gupta)