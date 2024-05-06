Cars Damaged Near Congress Amethi Office, Party Says Smriti Irani 'Scared'

Windscreens of several cars parked near the Congress office were shattered

Several vehicles parked near a Congress office in Amethi's Gauriganj were vandalised last night, allegedly by BJP workers. The Congress has alleged that the attack was orchestrated by sitting MP and BJP candidate Smriti Irani. It has also accused "BJP goons" of attacking its workers. Police have said they have registered a case and probe is on. The BJP has denied the allegations.

Late last night, the Congress shared on X a video that showed several cars with their windscreens shattered. "Smriti Irani and BJP workers are badly scared in Amethi. Foreseeing the defeat, BJP goons armed with sticks and rods reached outside the Congress office in Amethi and vandalised vehicles parked there. There has been a deadly attack on Congress workers and the people of Amethi. Many people are badly injured in this attack. During the incident, vehicles of local people were also damaged," the post read.

The Congress alleged that police remained a mute spectator. "The police administration remained a mute spectator during the entire incident. This incident is proof that BJP is going to lose badly in Amethi," it said.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told IANS that the Congress is using dirty tricks in the election for Amethi Lok Sabha seat. He said the incident of vandalism was an attempt by the Congress to seek sympathy votes. "We appeal to the Election Commission to take strict action, investigate this thoroughly and make the names of those who vandalised cars public," he said.

Some videos showed local residents telling police officers about the incident and questioning them how such an incident could take place while the model code of conduct is in force. Amethi votes tomorrow, in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls.

After months of speculation and suspense, the Congress last week announced long-time grassroots worker KL Sharma as its candidate in Amethi, which has been represented by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the past.

The BJP, which named Ms Irani as its candidate weeks back, haas accused Rahul Gandhi of fleeing the high-profile contest after suffering defeat against Ms Irani in the 2019 election. The Union Minister said the Congress's selection of candidate shows they are losing Amethi. "The fact that the Gandhis are not fighting in Amethi shows that even before a vote has been cast, they are losing from Amethi. If they had seen even a glimmer of hope, they would have contested and not put up a proxy candidate," she said.

Mr Sharma, who has earlier worked as an MP's representative in Amethi, told reporters, "The people of Amethi are in my heart. I have been here for 40 years. I am following what has been directed to me by the top leadership. I just want people to give me a chance to serve them."