Citizenship Law Protests Live Updates: Curfew Relaxed In Guwahati

Live Updates on Protests Against Citizenship Act : The administration has relaxed the curfew from 9 am to 4 pm in Assam's Guwahati today.

The administration has relaxed the curfew from 9 am to 4 pm in Assam's Guwahati today. The curfew was put in place in parts of Assam and Meghalaya to avoid any untoward incident in wake of the violent protests against the citizenship law. 

News agency PTI reported that the protests showed signs of ebbing away in Assam and elsewhere in the northeast. However, parts of neighbouring West Bengal were in throes of violence as agitators vandalised public property and clashed with police.

There were violent protests in Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia university, while some other activists also took out a peaceful march towards Jantar Mantar.

Here are the Live Updates on Protests Against Citizenship Act:

Dec 14, 2019 08:44 (IST)
Curfew relaxed from 9 am to 4pm: Police
The curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati between 9 am to 4 pm, PTI reported quoting Police.
