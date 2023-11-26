Ambedkar Statue Vandalised In Uttar Pradesh, Cops File Case

Police said the statue was damaged on Saturday night and a probe is underway (Representational)

A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was damaged by some criminals at a village in Sara Akil area of Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Residents of Chittapur village found the fingers and book in the statue's hand damaged in the morning, and informed the police, officials said.

Circle officer Yogendra Krishna Narain said the statue was immediately repaired and an FIR was registered against unidentified men, who were seen in a CCTV footage on a motorcycle.

The statue was damaged on Saturday night, he said, adding that police are probing the matter.

