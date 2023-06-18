15-20 Armed Men Come Looking For Delhi Man Over Loan, Shoot Dead His 2 Sisters

Three accused -- Arjun, Michael, and Dev -- have been arrested so far.

Delhi Police today arrested three people for shooting dead two sisters early Sunday morning over a loan of Rs 10,000.

Police said 15 to 20 armed men reached RK Puram's Ambedkar Basti in Southwest Delhi around 4 am, knocked at a door and threw bricks at it. They left when nobody opened the door, even after continuous stone-pelting. The homeowner Lalit, who the assailants were looking for, then stepped out of the house along with his two sisters, and was enquiring about the attackers when they suddenly returned and opened fire.

The sisters -- 30-year-old Pinky and 29-year-old Jyoti -- were shot in the chest and stomach, and were shifted to SJ hospital, but succumbed to injuries. A bullet grazed Lalit as well, but he successfully escaped. He told police he had a feud with a local named Dev over money.

According to Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police South West Delhi, police had received a call at 4:40 am in RK Puram police station stating that some people had shot the caller's sisters at Ambedkar Basti.

Three accused -- Arjun, Michael, and Dev -- have been arrested so far.