Amazon Hopes Centre's Reversal On E-Commerce Rule Is 'Rectified Soon'

Coronavirus Cases, India: The countrywide lockdown is in place till May 3.

Amazon India today responded to the government's change of heart on allowing the delivery of non-essential items from today as part of relaxations during the coronavirus lockdown. In a statement to NDTV, Amazon India has said the new rules were disappointing not only for consumers but also small businesses and manufacturers.

''The new guideline will disappoint not only the consumers whose list of essentials had expanded to work from home and study from home products but also the thousands of small businesses, sellers and manufacturers across the country, who had geared up in the last 48 hours to provide millions of people with safe access to products," the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

"On behalf of consumers and sellers, we hope that this situation is rectified soon so that the urgent need of consumers is met and that there is revival of economic activity,'' said Amazon.

E-commerce platforms are allowed to sell essential commodities such as food, pharmaceutical and medical devices.

Yesterday, the government rescinded permission to e-commerce firms to resume the delivery of non-essential items, a move that was linked to opposition from local traders whose businesses continue to remain shut down because of the lock down.

In a tweet, the Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the decision to block large e-commerce vendors for now would create a level-playing field for small retailers.

"Grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the clarification that e-commerce companies can only supply essential goods during the lockdown. This will create a level playing field for small retailers," Mr Goyal tweeted.

Some activities have been allowed in parts of India today, nearly a week after the nationwide lockdown was extended by PM Modi till May 3.