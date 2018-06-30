Flood Alert In Jammu And Kashmir, Amarnath Yatra Suspended

The Amarnath Yatra began on June 28.

Amarnath Yatra has been suspended from Pahalgam route due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains and bad weather. This comes a day after the yatra was also suspended from the Baltal route because of similar weather conditions. A flood alert has also been sounded after Jhelum river flowed above the critical 21-feet mark at Sangam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

Jammu Police Control Room said, "Due to inclement weather and bad condition of the roads both in Baltal and Pahalgam routes. Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended today."



The third batch of pilgrims who began their yatra from Bhagwati Nagar base camp and undertook the journey via Pahalgam route was stopped at Tikri base camp due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, reports news agency ANI.

Owing to bad weather conditions and flood alert, the yatra was stopped as a precautionary measure. The pilgrims were housed in a big hall at Trikri base camp and were also served food.

On Friday, landslide at Gangroo near Ramsu along the 260-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway - the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with rest of the country, left hundreds of vehicles, including the convoy carrying Amarnath pilgrims, stranded. The Amarnath pilgrims had reached Makarkoot when the landslide struck.

Over two lakh pilgrims have registered for the annual pilgrimage to the 3,880 metre high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas. Last year, over 2.6 lakh people registered for the annual pilgrimage.