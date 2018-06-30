Flood Alert Suspends Amarnath Yatra In Jammu And Kashmir, Schools Shut

Owing to bad weather conditions and flood alert, the yatra was stopped as a precautionary measure. The pilgrims were housed in a big hall at Trikri base camp and were also served food.





The third batch of pilgrims who began their yatra from Bhagwati Nagar base camp and undertook the journey via Pahalgam route was stopped at Tikri base camp due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, reports news agency ANI.