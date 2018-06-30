Flood Alert Suspends Amarnath Yatra In Jammu And Kashmir, Schools Shut

Srinagar/New Delhi:
The water level in Jhelum at Ram Munshi Bagh in the city was 13.34 feet at 6 pm yesterday
In view of the critical flood situation in Jammu and Kashmir, as a precautionary measure, all schools in the Kashmir division will remain closed today, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner told news agency ANI. Amarnath Yatra has also been suspended from the Pahalgam route due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains and bad weather. This comes a day after the yatra was also suspended from the Baltal route because of similar weather conditions. A flood alert has also been sounded after the Jhelum River flowed above the critical 21-feet mark at Sangam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.
Here are the Live Updates of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir:
"Due to slippery trek routes and bad weather, no Yatri was allowed to move towards the Cave Shrine from either base camp." officials said.
They added that the situation will be reviewed once the weather improves and that all pilgrims were safely lodged inside the two base camps.
Sonam Lotus, Director of the MET department, said the weather would improve towards the afternoon.
The 60-day annual pilgrimage was scheduled to start from Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district Thursday morning. Over two lakh pilgrims have registered for the annual pilgrimage to the 3,880 metre high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with the 'Raksha Bandhan' festival. Last year, over 2.6 lakh people registered for the annual pilgrimage.
Security has been heightened to avoid any untoward incident
. "Our personnel are patrolling 24x7. We've also got special dog squad to help us detect suspicious objects and we have also started a helpline, senior superintendent of police, railways, told yesterday.
Heavy rains in Banihal-Udhampur sector had also triggered landslides and shooting of stones at four places at Panthal, Nedgard, Digdol and Samroli yesterday morning, blocking the highway, the officials said.
On Friday, a landslide at Gangroo near Ramsu along the 260-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway - the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with rest of the country, left hundreds of vehicles, including the convoy carrying Amarnath pilgrims, stranded. The Amarnath pilgrims had reached Makarkoot when the landslide struck.
The third batch of pilgrims who began their yatra from Bhagwati Nagar base camp and undertook the journey via Pahalgam route was stopped at Tikri base camp due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, reports news agency ANI.
Owing to bad weather conditions and flood alert, the yatra was stopped as a precautionary measure. The pilgrims were housed in a big hall at Trikri base camp and were also served food.
"Due to inclement weather and bad condition of the roads both in Baltal and Pahalgam routes. Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended today," Jammu Police Control Room said.
Authorities had yesterday sounded a flood alert as the Jhelum river flowed above the critical 21 feet mark at Sangam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district due to heavy rains over the past two days.