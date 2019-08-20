Amarinder Singh Pays Tributes To Rajiv Gandhi On His Birth Anniversary

"India remembers your contributions to nation-building & will always miss you," said Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh paid tributes to "dear friend" and former premier Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary on Tuesday, remembering his contributions to nation-building.

"Remembering former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary. You are forever in my heart & the heart of every person whose life you touched, dear friend," the chief minister tweeted.

"India remembers your contributions to nation-building & will always miss you, Rajiv," he said.

The Congress observes the day as ''Sadbhavna Divas''. Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20 in 1944 in Mumbai.

Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar offered floral tributes at ''Veer Bhumi'', the memorial of Gandhi in Delhi.

In a tweet later, Tanwar said he also "attended a blood donation program organised at @IYC on the occasion of #Sadbhavna Divas".

"It is always a pleasure to interact with young leaders. As Rajiv ji said India is an old country but a young nation, our future depends on these young leaders of @IYC & nsui," he said.

