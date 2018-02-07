Amarinder Singh Meets Rahul Gandhi; Discuss Party Revamp In Punjab A party spokesperson said the discussion centred around revamping of the PPCC organisational structure in order to strengthen the Punjab unit of the party and prepare it for next year's parliamentary elections.

Captain Singh said the expansion issue will come up only after the Ludhiana civic polls New Delhi, India: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met Congress resident Rahul Gandhi to discuss the reorganisation of the party's Punjab unit ahead of the 2019 general elections.



The chief minister was accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and AICC in-charge of Punjab unit Asha Kumari.



Sources said the chief minister also discussed the issue of expansion of his cabinet, adding that the matter was deferred and would be discussed later this month when Captain Singh would meet Mr Gandhi after the Ludhiana civic polls.



When contacted, Captain Singh said the expansion issue will come up only after the Ludhiana civic polls later this month.



The issue of holding a Congress plenary session in March-April in Punjab was also discussed during the meeting, but no final decision was taken, sources said.



Apart from Delhi, Punjab is being considered as a possible venue for the session, where Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the Congress president will be ratified.



A delegation of five ex-servicemen, led by Subedar Bir Singh Chauhan (retd), also accompanied the chief minister.



These ex-servicemen, who hail from different parts of the country, had quit the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Punjab elections and campaigned for Singh in Patiala along with suspended Delhi AAP MLA Devinder Shekhawat.



They had expressed their desire to join the Congress, which was welcomed by Rahul Gandhi and Amarinder Singh.



