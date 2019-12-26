Amarinder Singh Attacks Akalis Over 'Dual Standards' On Citizenship Law

Amarinder Singh accused the Akalis of making contradictory statements. (File)

Hitting out at BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for its "double standards" on the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today asked the party to clarify its stand on support to the ruling party.

The Akali Dal had supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Parliament, but had since come out with conflicting statements on the new legislation, Mr Singh said.

After recent statements b SAD president Sukhbir Badal and Rajya Sabha member Naresh Gujral, seeking inclusion of Muslims in the CAA, Mr Singh said it was obvious the Akalis were playing a double game in the matter.

"This was not the first time the Akalis had shown such dual standards with regard to their relations with the BJP," he said, pointing to the Akalis' support to Om Prakash Chautala's INLD in the Haryana Assembly elections even while continuing to be a part of the NDA.

In fact, even while siding with the INLD in Haryana, the SAD had allied with the BJP in Punjab, where by-elections were being held at the same time, Mr Singh added.

"It was time the SAD clarified its stand on the alliance with the NDA, he said, adding that the people wanted to know whether the Akalis favoured BJP's "divisive and hardline" ideology on key issues.

"Such contradictory stands and statements had exposed the fact that the Akalis were only interested in promoting their vested political interests, and had no ideological principles on any issue of national importance," he added.