Prashant Kishor Take 2? New Campaign Spells 'Pride' For Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee is headed for a bitter clash with the BJP in Bengal assembly elections in 2021.

Days after unveiling a helpline and a website to help citizens reach out to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with their complaints, an online campaign to let people express "why they are proud of her" was launched by the Trinamool Congress on Friday.

With a new Twitter page and hashtag "Amar Gorbo Mamata" (Mamata My Pride), the campaign reminded people of her government's achievements in the last eight years.

"On Twitter and on other social media platforms, people can share their experiences on why they are proud of Mamata Banerjee. They would share those experiences on 'Amar Gorbo Mamata'. We are all proud of our Didi, now we would get to know other's experiences and share them on social media," a senior Trinamool Congress leader told news agency PTI.

Earlier this week, the party had launched "Didi Ke Bolo" (Tell Didi), a platform to let people convey their problems directly to the Chief Minister. Mamata Banerjee is fondly called "Didi" or sister by her supporters.

The project was the first to be floated by political strategist Prashant Kishor, who has been signed up to help the Trinamool Congress to arrest the surge of the BJP in West Bengal ahead of state elections due in 2021.

Growing resentment about incidents of extortion and corruption among the people has created fertile ground for the BJP to spear into a state once thought impenetrable for the party. The stunning outcome of the Lok Sabha election results in May, when it managed to wrest 18 of the state's 42 seats, had demonstrated the extent of the slide of Trinamool which has dominated polls since ending three decades of communist rule in 2011.

"Over the next 100 days, more than 1,000 party leaders and workers will reach out to 10,000 villages in the state, spend days there with local people and try and address their grievances," Mamata Banerjee had said at the launch of "Didi Ke Bolo".

"People can directly get in touch with us on the helpline number and the website and speak about issues affecting them. We will try and address them," she said.

