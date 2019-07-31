Mamata Banerjee Minus Mercurial Is Prashant Kishor's Strategy For 2021

The last time Mamata Banerjee reacted furiously Jai Shri Ram slogan was on 30 May

A three-stop mantra for Mamata Banerjee -- stop getting angry, stop talking communal divides, stop fighting the BJP: prescribed by Team Prashant Kishor to Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee and she is apparently toeing the line.

No, Team PK does not believe the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fade away by the time the 2021 Assembly elections in Bengal come along.

It will be a big fight.

"An almost Indira Gandhi-like charisma of Narendra Modi. Plus a Left party-like cadre base of BJP. Versus one solitary woman" -- that's how Team PK is spinning the 2021 elections.

But before that Kurukshetra comes along, it is coaching Trinamool to pick its fights.

We all know the chief minister shouldn't have reacted the way she did to Jai Shri Ram slogans. The problem is - who will tell her? We have," say sources in Team PK.

Indeed, the last time Ms Banerjee reacted furiously to the slogan was on 30 May.

"Get out of election mode. Get out of war mode. Return to peace and do your job: govern," that is Prashant Kishor's message to the state's ruling Trinamool Congress.

With Mamata Banerjee's anger management on track, the poll strategists - who abhor the term spin doctors - plan to use every trick in the book to prepare a fight back.

Distraction, diversion, deflection, discipline and, yes, Dial A Didi.

Since its launch, DKB - short for Didi Ke Bolo -- has changed the discourse in the state, claims Team PK, from cut money and Jai Sri Ram to Mamata Banerjee's new campaign. The BJP has called it a gimmick, but has to shift from their old barbs to new.

Team PK says it is trying to set the agenda and not be driven by BJP's. The DKB's target is to reach 50 lakh people in the next 20 months. It is expected to provide rich data on what voters want and don't want, data on performance of government and administration and the Trinamool Congress.

"That data will be turned into 10-15 actionable buckets. We gave Bihar's Nitish Kumar 7 actionable points, Jagan 9," the team says.

For doubters, this may all sounds straight out of a book potentially labeled 'Poll management for dummies'.

But neither Prashant Kishor nor Mamata Banerjee is a political novice. She slayed the red dragon. He gave India its second BJP Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister's meteoric rise to power is history, 43-year-old Prashant Kishor's -- much more opaque.

A doctor's son who grew up in Bihar's Buxar, he began his career with anti-polio advocacy, went to the UN for a decade, spent five of those 10 years in West Africa and returned to India in 2012 to a brand new career: Steer the campaign of Narendra Modi.

Team PK has more successes than failures under its belt today. And they are not looking at Bengal through rose coloured glasses. With BJP jumping from 2 seats to 19 in the last polls, there is no question BJP's inroad into Bengal is significant.

It is studying factors that pushed the door wide open for BJP.

"BJP entered Bengal by constant messaging about Hindus and Muslims. The more they talked of polarization, the more polarized the state got. BJP pushed the communal drawing rooms, into families. Stop talking communal," it has advised.

At the moment, Team PK - short for Indian Political Action Committee or IPAC - is in the process of hiring 1000 people in the state for Project Mamata Banerjee, 300 more than Project Jagan Mohan Reddy, now Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh.

"If BJP knows us, we too know how the BJP operates," says Team PK.

Its own mantra: No two wars are the same, every war has to be fought differently. And it goes without saying, everyone fights a war to win.

'Mercurial Mamata' may be on the verge of losing a long-term title to keep another for the third time.

