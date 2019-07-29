Mamata Banerjee's 'Tell Didi' Mega Outreach Campaign To Check BJP Tide

Didi Ke Bolo was launched by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor's latest assignment - helping the Trinamool Congress arrest the surge of the BJP in West Bengal - spurted its first project on Monday. A helpline number and a website to let citizens reach out to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with their complaints was launched by the Trinamool chief herself as a massive outreach programme "Didi Ke Bolo (Tell Didi)" ahead of state elections due in 2021.

Growing resentment about incidents of extortion and corruption among the people has created fertile ground for the BJP to spear into a state once thought impenetrable for the party. The stunning outcome of the Lok Sabha election results in May, when it managed to wrest 18 of the state's 42 seats, had demonstrated the extent of the slide of Trinamool which has dominated polls since ending three decades of communist rule in 2011.

"People can directly get in touch with us on the helpline number and the website and speak about issues affecting them. We will try and address them," Ms Banerjee told reporters in Kolkata after a meeting with Trinamool Congress legislators and senior functionaries.

She said her party leaders and workers will reach out to people across the state, spend time with them and listen to their complaints.

"Over the next 100 days, more than 1,000 party leaders and workers will reach out to 10,000 villages in the state, spend days there with local people and try and address their grievances," Ms Banerjee added.

Banners and posters for the initiative, named "Didi Ke Bolo", have already been put up in Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee is fondly called "Didi" or sister by her supporters.

"Didi Ke Bolo is a unique initiative by Mamata Didi, to provide a platform to every citizen of West Bengal to directly connect with her. With this platform, she is just one call away from every citizen of West Bengal," sources said.

