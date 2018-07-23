'We Don't Doubt Police,' Says Brother Of Alwar Mob Victim

Alwar mob lynching: A team of senior police officers have been told to investigate the case

At a time when the Alwar police are facing criticism for alleged delay in taking the victim of a mob lynching to hospital fast, the family members of the victim have said they don't doubt the police.

"We do not doubt the police at all. We want justice and severe punishment should be given to those who killed him (Rakbar)," said Ilyas Khan, brother of the man who was killed in Alwar on suspicion of cow smuggling.

Rakbar Khan, 28, was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Rajasthan's Alwar last week.

The Alwar police allegedly took three hours to get him a hospital that was only six kilometres away. En route to the hospital, the police also stopped to drop the cows to a shelter.

Rajasthan Director General of Police OP Galhotra has ordered a team of senior police officers to investigate the case. He has asked senior police officers to submit a report too.

A photograph of Rakbar Khan -- the man who died in Rajasthan's Alwar allegedly after being beaten up by cow vigilantes -- sitting upright inside a police car has raised further questions about the role of the police in the attack.

The photo has been circulated by Naval Kishore, the man who had placed a call to the police about the attack and accompanied them for most of their three-hour journey through the area before Rakbar Khan was taken to the hospital -- dead.

A doctor at the hospital told NDTV that the postmortem report shows he died of internal bleeding after a severe beating. Rakbar's brother said even his neck was broken. A woman witness, Maya, has told NDTV that the police were "beating the man in the vehicle and abusing him".

With inputs from ANI