'We Are MLA's Men,' Claimed Alwar Mob Attackers: Victim's Friend To Cops

It took four hours for the police in Rajasthan to take a mob attack victim to a hospital just 20 minutes away. Rakbar Khan, 28, bled to death as policemen, before taking him to hospital, arranged a shelter for his cows and paused for tea and snacks. They even gave the wounded man a wash, claiming he was "too muddy".

Rakbar Khan and his friend Aslam were attacked at a village in Alwar by cow vigilantes who saw them walking with cows and suspected they were smuggling the animals.

The police reached the spot around 1 am, late on Friday night. It was around 4 am on Saturday when they reached hospital with Rakbar, who was declared dead.

The Rajasthan police has asked a top-level panel to investigate the outrageous delay in taking Rakbar to hospital. "Rakbar had severe injuries due to the beating. He died of internal bleeding," a doctor said.

A key witness who will be examined in the case, Rakbar's friend Aslam, gave different versions of the story on Saturday and on Sunday.

Speaking to NDTV on Saturday, Aslam said: "I could not tell who the attackers were." He said he ran away when he heard the sound of firing.

Exactly 48 hours later on Sunday evening, he said in a written statement to the police - known as a parcha bayaan - that he had heard people in the mob saying "you can't do anything to us, we are the MLA's men".

The mob killing by cow vigilantes, the latest in a series of such attacks, has spurred a political row in the state where elections will be held later this year.

The Congress targeted the state's ruling BJP. Congress president Rahul Gandhi commented that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "brutal new India".

Policemen in #Alwar took 3 hrs to get a dying Rakbar Khan, the victim of a lynch mob, to a hospital just 6 KM away.



Why?



They took a tea-break enroute.



This is Modi's brutal "New India" where humanity is replaced with hatred and people are crushed and left to die. https://t.co/sNdzX6eVSU - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2018

Home Minister Rajnath Singh refused to comment on the mob attack. His ministry has ordered a report on what happened.