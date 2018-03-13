Altaf Bukhari Given Additional Charge Of Finance After Haseeb Drabu's Removal

A notification signed on behalf of the chief minister said Mr Bukhari, one of the founding members of the PDP, was given charge of the department of finance as well as labour and employment as an interim measure.
Comments
"It (JK) is not a political issue as far as I can see. They have been barking up the wrong tree for the last 50 or 70 years by talking about the politics of it; that the political situation has never improved. We seriously need to look at in terms of how it is a society that is in search for itself," Mr Drabu had said at an event organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on Friday.