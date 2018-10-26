Alok Nath's Wife's Plea Rejected In Court, Vinta Nanda Can Speak To Media

Vinta Nanda had filed a police complaint against Alok Nath last month.

Mumbai's Dindoshi Sessions Court on Friday rejected the application by Alok Nath's wife seeking an injunction order against Vinta Nanda, who accused Alok Nath of rape and sexual harassment.

The application sought that Ms Nanda be directed to refrain from speaking to the media or making statements against Alok Nath.

Dismissing the order, the court said it can't pass an injunction order against her at this stage.

Earlier this month, the actor had filed a civil defamation suit against the writer-producer, after she accused him of rape. The actor had sought a written apology, along with a compensation of Re 1 and a restraining order against Ms Nanda.

Amid the #MeToo movement that got sparked in India after Tanushree Dutta renewed a decade-old allegation against Nana Patekar, Vinta Nanda of "Tara" fame came out about her unsavoury experience with Alok, who has for years enjoyed a holier than thou image on-screen.

Following the allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) had issued a notice to the veteran actor, seeking his stand on the allegations against him.