After Backlash On Bail 'Celebrations', Allu Arjun's Post For Injured Boy

Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Sunday said that he was "deeply" concerned about the boy who was critically injured during the stampede at a Hyderabad theatre screening the film 'Pushpa 2' earlier this month. According to the actor, he cannot meet the boy, whose mother died in the stampede, due to legal proceedings.

"I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs," he wrote in an Instagram post.

He also wished the boy a speedy recovery, adding that he looked forward to meeting him.

"I wish him a speedy recovery, and I look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest," he wrote.

The actor's comment came two days after he was slammed online for "celebrating" his bail as pictures of his happy faces while meeting his friends and family went viral.

Allu Arjun was granted bail for four weeks on Saturday, a day after he spent the night in jail in connection with the 'Pushpa 2' screening stampede case. As the actor returned home, several top celebrities including Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, and Vijay Deverekonda met him at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad.

'Pushpa 2' screening stampede case

On December 4, a stampede broke out at a theatre in Hyderabad screening 'Pushpa 2' when Allu Arjun made what the police called an "unscheduled" visit to the auditorium. A woman was killed and her son, Sri Tej, was injured. According to a private hospital where the boy is undergoing treatment, he is currently in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit on ventilatory support with minimal requirements.

"He is hemodynamically stable and tolerating tube feedings. But he has an intermittent fever and is still in altered sensorium and has dystonic movements," the hospital said.

Following the incident, the Hyderabad police had registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the management of the theatre, based on a complaint filed by the victim's husband. According to the police, there was no intimation from the theatre management or the actor's team that they would be visiting the theatre.

The theatre owner, general manager, and security manager were arrested on December 8.