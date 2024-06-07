"Alliance Will Continue For A Long Time": HD Kumaraswamy On NDA Stability

JDS' HD Kumaraswamy, a partner in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), underscored that the new partners will "continue for a long time" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party is heavily dependent upon support from allies.

"This present NDA alliance - Telugu Desam Party and Janta Dal United are openly committed to the honourable Prime Minister. This government is going to stand in future days. Also, for the country, the people require stability and to sustain the economic issues for that everybody is going to work with mutual understanding," Mr Kumaraswamy told NDTV.

The BJP, which won 282 seats in 2014 and 303 seats in 2019, scooped up 240 seats this time - 32 short of the 272-majority mark. But with help from NDA allies, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP (16 seats) and Nitish Kumar's JDU (12 seats), crossed the majority mark and now sits at 293. The opposition INDIA bloc scored 232 seats.

Asked if the JDS has demanded any special ministry, like agriculture, Mr Kumaraswamy said," Up until now we have not discussed anything. Everybody's concentration was about the development over the last 3-4 days after the election results. I think from today onwards regarding the expansion of the cabinet and the portfolio issue, it will come to discussion. Then only we can discuss about those things."

President Droupadi Murmu has invited Narendra Modi - as leader of the BJP's National Democratic Alliance - to form the next union government. The oath ceremony will take place at 6 pm on Sunday.

"This alliance will continue for a long time. Last year when the honourable home minister invited me for a discussion on that day itself we decided to continue relationship for a very long time. I think there is no problem with both the parties. We are working with mutual understanding. There's no issue at all in both the parties working together," said Mr Kumaraswamy, who won the Mandya Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin.

Noted cardiac surgeon Dr CS Manjunath, ex prime minister Deve Gowda's son-in-law, won from Bangalore Rural constituency by trouncing Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh, adding the second seat for JDS. Prajwal Revanna, HD Kumaraswamy's nephew facing rape accusations, lost Hassan seat.

"Everybody feels he is a giant killer. But regarding his portfolio, that is left to BJP high command," said Mr Kumaraswamy.