Allahabad High Court Dismisses Plea For Namaz At Ayodhya's Disputed Site

The Allahabad High Court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner saying the appeal was filed for "cheap publicity".

All India | | Updated: December 20, 2018 17:36 IST
The petition was filed by Al-Rahman Trust in the Allahabad High Court. (File)


Lucknow: 

The Allahabad High Court today rejected a petition seeking permission to offer namaz at the disputed site in Ayodhya while imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner saying the appeal was filed for "cheap publicity".

Justices DK Arora and Alok Mathur of the Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order on the petition of Al-Rahman Trust, which had requested the court to give permission to offer namaz at the disputed site.

The court directed District Magistrate Faizabad to realise the fine amount if it is not deposited by the Trust.

