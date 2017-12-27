All Trains To Have Bio-Toilets By March 2019

Approximately 55 per cent of the total passenger carrying coaches over Indian Railways have been equipped with bio-toilets.

All India | | Updated: December 27, 2017 18:54 IST
All railway workshops have been instructed to compulsorily install bio-toilets.

New Delhi:  The government today said it plans to complete the work of installing bio-toilets in all passenger trains by March 2019.

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said that to achieve this, all railway workshops have been instructed to compulsorily install bio-toilets in all existing in-service eligible coaches undergoing mid-life rehabilitation and periodical overhaul.

The Minister said retro-fitment of bio-toilets in existing in-service coaches is also being done to a limited extent in coaching depots.

"Approximately 55 per cent of the total passenger carrying coaches over Indian Railways have been equipped with bio-toilets.

"Bio-toilets are an important step towards 'Swachh Bharat'. It keeps tracks clear of human excreta," Mr Gohain added.




