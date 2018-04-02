IIT-Kharagpur Develops Self-Sustainable Bio-Toilet

The scientists have already built a test case, funded by the Department of Science & Technology (DST) of the Union government. The model, with a capacity of 1500 litre, has been installed on the institute's campus, it said, adding that any five people can use it every day.
"It (the project) furthers the Prime Minister's goal of providing people access to clean toilets," Professor MM Ghangrekar, the lead researcher, said.
Indrasis Das, a PhD scholar, is "working hard to make the project user-friendly", along with other researchers, he said.
The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has asked the scientists to set up a prototype of the self-sustainable toilet in rural Noida, the statement said.
The bioelectric toilet consists of a six-chambered reactor, in which the waste water will be rotated in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions for its reuse.
The water will also generate power and light up the toilet cabin at night, besides charging smart devices such as mobiles and tablets, Prof. Ghangrekar said.
"We should understand why toilets are not being used in many parts of the country, particularly at night.
Sometimes, there is a scarcity of water, because of which the toilets get dirty. By recycling the water, we are ensuring that the toilet never runs dry," he added.
Read also:
IITs, Delhi University Among Top 200 Universities: Study
Rajasthan Bride, An IIT Graduate, Rides A Horse To Make A Point
Increasing Number Of IIT Seats Going Vacant, Maximum At IIT-BHU
Financial assistance Up To Rs. 1 Lakh Crore Over Next 4 Years To IITs, NITs: Dr Satya Pal Singh
IIT Roorkee, Pratham Raise Funds To Make Youth Employable
CommentsEducation News
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)