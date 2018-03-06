IIT Roorkee, Pratham Raise Funds To Make Youth Employable

With the cost of helping one student acquire vocational skills at Rs 2,500, the cognizance team aims to raise Rs 1 lakh to help at least 40 people to "stand-up confidently in the job market", the statement said.
"The annual technical festival has been taking up various social problems and working on them over years. The Cognizance team has contributed to the generous cause, but because of being a not-for-profit student organisation, we are able to produce just a tiny ripple of change," Cognizance 2018 Convener -administration- Manmohan Singh Charan said in the statement.
After the training, Pratham has ensured placement and entrepreneurship support to these youth.
"Pratham has been closing the skills gap by providing industry-specific training to underprivileged youth, helping them accumulate experience and transition to employment in new professions and localities," said the statement.
