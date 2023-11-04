'All-Time Low Number Of Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir Now': Top Cop

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief R R Swain Saturday directed security forces to maintain pressure on anti-peace elements so that terror groups do not get any chance of revival in the union territory.

Director General of Police Swain and Director General of CRPF Sujoy Lal Thaosen jointly chaired a high-level meeting of officers to review the overall security scenario of Kashmir Valley at the police control room here.

At the meeting, a detailed review of all the security arrangements for the winter season was held. The field officers briefed about various measures taken for the security and safety of the people.

Addressing the meeting, DGP Swain stressed on augmenting and enhancing capabilities to achieve the desired results. He directed for putting in use modern tech tools to monitor the security situation and for launching operations in higher reaches to flush out hiding terrorists.

Swain directed the forces to maintain pressure on anti-peace elements so that terror groups do not get any chance of revival.

The DGP impressed upon the officers to work out strategies to further consolidate peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have all-time low number of active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and there will be attempts to create disturbance here,” he said.

Stressing on remaining more vigilant against the terror support eco-system which is helping terrorists to carry out their nefarious designs, the DGP directed for putting in utmost efforts in monitoring the movements of suspect elements.

He also stressed on coordinated efforts to demolish the network of overground workers and hybrid terrorists.

Swain directed for joint training for personnel to tackle law and order situations.

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held on issues related to terrorism that included presence of foreign and local terrorists in the higher reaches and their attempts to come down during the winter.

Continued infiltration attempts from across the border and measures taken to deter all such attempts were also discussed.

It was also discussed to create a database of uncategorised terrorists.

The officers present in the meeting gave suggestions regarding anti-terror operations and for strengthening the peace.

The DGP directed that Dial 112 helpline in police control rooms be augmented further and added that it would be the first respondent to any particular situation.

The DGP rewarded police teams with Rs 1 lakh for outstanding work on terror front.

The team which recovered a pistol, two magazines, 28 bullets and a grenade from the Shalteng area of the city recently as well as the teams which have completed the process of attaching of two properties used by terrorists in the districts of Awantipora and Kulgam have been rewarded, a police spokesman said.

He said Swain also visited Mir Bazar Police Post in Kulgam district of south Kashmir in the late evening hours.

The DGP had a meaningful interaction with the officers at the police post and exhorted them and jawans to work with dedication to serve the public.

Swain also encouraged the officers to work in synergy with other forces to thwart the nefarious designs of inimical elements, the spokesman said.

