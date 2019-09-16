'...All Show-Offs': Congress Plays Elton John Tune On PM Modi-Trump Event

PM Modi will address the Indian-American diaspora in Houston where he will be joined by the US President.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi borrowed the words of British singer Elton John to describe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Howdy, Modi!" mega diaspora event in the United States, where President Donald Trump would join him.

"I think performers are all show-offs anyway. Unless you show off, you're not going to get noticed - Elton John," Mr Singhvi wrote on microblogging website Twitter to take a swipe at the prime minister over his event scheduled to be held at Houston, Texas in the US on September 22.

"I think performers are all show-offs anyway. Unless you show off, you're not going to get noticed."

- Elton John#Houston#HowdyModi — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) September 16, 2019

PM Modi today tweeted that he was "delighted" that US President Donald Trump would join him at the 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston on September 22, and called it a "special gesture".

"A special gesture by @POTUS, signifying the special friendship between India and USA! Delighted that President @realDonaldTrump will join the community programme in Houston on the 22nd. Looking forward to joining the Indian origin community in welcoming him at the programme," PM Modi tweeted, hours after the White House confirmed that President Trump would drop in.

"The special gesture of President Trump to join us in Houston highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy," tweeted the Prime Minister.

The White House has said President Trump's meet with PM Modi in Houston "will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the world's oldest and largest democracies".

According to officials quoted by PTI, President Trump, "who enjoys great chemistry and friendship with PM Modi," immediately accepted his invitation to join him in Houston and directed his officials and secret service to make arrangements.

"It (Narendra Modi-Donald Trump joint rally) will be a great opportunity to emphasise the strong ties between the people of the US and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world''s oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

Over 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the September 22 event to be held at the sprawling NRG Stadium in Houston. Over 60 US lawmakers, including the first American-Hindu Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, will attend the event.

The Indian-Americans are also potential voters for President Trump, who fights a re-election next year.

This will also be the first time that an American president will address thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.