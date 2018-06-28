All Security Arrangements In Place For Amarnath Yatra: Governor NN Vohra

Governor Vohra was among the first pilgrims to offer prayers at the shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra today said that all arrangements have been made for the security of two-month-long Amarnath pilgrimage and there is no cause for any worry.



Mr Vohra's comments came amidst "biggest-ever" security blanket thrown to secure pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath pilgrimage.



"I want to give a message and assurance that all security arrangements have been made for Amarnath Yatra. There is no cause for worry for the pilgrims," he told news agency PTI after offering prayers at the cave shrine, located at an altitude of 12,756 feet.



Mr Vohra was among the first pilgrims to offer prayers at the shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva in the Himalayas in Jammu and Kashmir.



Vehicles tagged with electromagnetic chips, bike and bullet-proof SUV police convoys and scores of bullet-proof bunkers have been deployed as part of the "biggest-ever" security blanket thrown to secure pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath pilgrimage, an official said.



Over two lakh pilgrims have registered for the annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas till now.



A posse of over 40,000 armed CRPF and state police personnel has virtually dotted the pilgrimage routes from Jammu -- via Pahalgam and Baltal -- with their overwhelming presence in armoured vehicles.



