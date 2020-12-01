'All Problems Solved': Trinamool Leaders After Meeting Suvendu Adhikari

Trinamool Congress Suvendu Adhikari quit as minister for transport and irrigation

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and election strategist Prashant Kishor met with Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned as a minister in the West Bengal government last week.

After the two-hour-long meeting in north Kolkata, the party led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said all issues with Mr Adhikari have been solved.

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Saugata Roy and Sudip Bandopadhyay attended the meeting.

"The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. All the problems have been sorted out. The party is united. There was the need for a face-to-face meeting to sort out the issues. So it was done," news agency PTI quoted Mr Roy as saying.

Mr Adhikari had quit as minister for transport and irrigation, but remains a Trinamool MLA as he has not resigned from the assembly. His resignation was widely seen as a precursor for his exit from the party; Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had said Mr Adhikari is "welcome to join".

The Nandigram MLA, who was seen taking money on the Narada sting operation tapes and has been named in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, has made no secret of his discontent within the Trinamool for the past months.

He has skipped several party and cabinet meetings and, at his numerous rallies, there have been no Trinamool flags or banners, or portraits of the Chief Minister. While he has never spoken publicly, Mr Adhikari was believed to be unhappy with the focus on Ms Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

Mr Adhikari, 49, led the Trinamool's struggle at Nandigram in 2007 and captured it from the Left. Nandigram, and then Singur, catapulted the Trinamool to power in Bengal in 2011.

Mr Adhikari is also known to be an effective administrator. He was elected MP in 2009 and 2014, but brought back to the state in 2015 to serve as minister and leader. He delivered in the elections but felt his wings were getting clipped recently.